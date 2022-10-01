Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $575,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 3,112,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. 3M has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

