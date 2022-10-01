Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $689,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.00. 1,909,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.49 and a 200-day moving average of $467.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

