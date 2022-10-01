Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 1,050 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.