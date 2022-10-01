Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 81 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Biogen stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.00. 3,749,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,784. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $290.76. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

