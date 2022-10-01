Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.78. 627,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,284. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

