Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS opened at €118.88 ($121.31) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €175.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

