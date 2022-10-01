Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.27

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.27 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.49). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares traded.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
