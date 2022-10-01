RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $240.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

