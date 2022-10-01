RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in NIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $15.77 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

