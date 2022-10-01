RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.