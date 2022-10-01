RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $101.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

