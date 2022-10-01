RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,708 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $128.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.44 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.