RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,723 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

