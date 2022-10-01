RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average is $247.25.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
