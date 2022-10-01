Rublix (RBLX) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Rublix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $582,270.23 and $88.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003375 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010861 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.
Buying and Selling Rublix
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.