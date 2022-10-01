Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.58. 11,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 584,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
