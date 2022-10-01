Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.58. 11,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 584,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

