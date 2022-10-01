Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up 2.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,955 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 1,977,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,977. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.