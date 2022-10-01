Rye Brook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack comprises about 0.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

