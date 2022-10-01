Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 6,318,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

