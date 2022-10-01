Safe Price Hits $7.91 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00040935 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $164.75 million and $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00315579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00132756 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.