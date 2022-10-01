SafeMoon Inu Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $10,254.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu was first traded on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeMoon Inu is safemooninu.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

