Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

