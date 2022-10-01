Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.
Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNDZF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Salona Global Medical Device has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
About Salona Global Medical Device
