Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDZF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Salona Global Medical Device has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

About Salona Global Medical Device

(Get Rating)

See Also

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management, cold and hot therapy, transcutaneous electronic nerve and neuromuscular electrical stimulation, pulsed electromagnetic field technology, and ultrasound therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.