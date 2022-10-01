Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Shares of 100,000 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 1.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,667,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,684. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.