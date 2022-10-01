Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 18,356 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Ping Identity makes up approximately 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Ping Identity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PING traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,604. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.63. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

