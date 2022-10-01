Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 255,464 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 255,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,922,000. Zendesk comprises 23.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zendesk by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,122,948. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,166. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

