Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

SDVKY opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDVKY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.