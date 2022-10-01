Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 107,537 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after buying an additional 400,598 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $38.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.

