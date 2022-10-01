Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 107,537 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after buying an additional 400,598 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $38.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.