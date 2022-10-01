Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,561 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $101,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

