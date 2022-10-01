Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $267.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

