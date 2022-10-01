Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.