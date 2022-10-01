Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.36% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 886,554 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3,709.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 430,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 419,652 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $5,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter.
iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IBDP opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $26.28.
