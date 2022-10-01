Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

