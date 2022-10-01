Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

