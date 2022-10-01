Sandy Spring Bank Has $22.42 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

