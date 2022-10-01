Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.33 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

