Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.72.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

