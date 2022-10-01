Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 2.1 %

AXP opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

