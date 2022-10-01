Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,214 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE WM opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

