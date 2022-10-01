Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,224 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 225.1% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 83,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 49,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

