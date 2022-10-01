Sandy Spring Bank Sells 8,681 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.33% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,745.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.