Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.