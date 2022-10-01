Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.