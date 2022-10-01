Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 6,403,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

