Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,670 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

