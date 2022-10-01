Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lessened by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

