Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,689. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74.

