Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. 3,515,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,352. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97.

