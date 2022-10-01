Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.35. 11,034,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

