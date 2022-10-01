Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 133,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Scienjoy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,426. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 8.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

See Also

